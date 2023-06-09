Man on drinking session in Cork caught 'snooping around' private car park of Garda station

A Galway man on a drinking session in Cork ended up "snooping around" the private car park area of Mayfield Garda Station but he said he did not know where he was and only wanted a taxi.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Justin Mulhall, of Boireann Bheag, Roscam, Co Galway, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger but denied the charge of trespassing with intent to commit an offence.

Garda Dermot Broughton went out to get his lunchbox from his car at 3.30am that morning and was surprised to see the young man "snooping" between two parked cars. He said he was crouched down at the time.

Garda Broughton said there was a barrier blocking the car park from the public and it was clearly a private area.

“He offered no excuse for being there,” Garda Broughton said during this contested part of the case at Cork District Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had been at a drinking session and he was approaching a state of senseless intoxication.

The 21-year-old said he had not taken a drink for two and a half years but went drinking that night —St Patrick’s night 2022 — and that this incident occurred early on March 18.

He said he was only looking for a taxi.

“I kept walking and walking and walking. I ended up in a Garda station. I saw lights, I saw cars. I definitely don’t remember trying to run away. I was had never been to Mayfield in my life. I just wanted to get home. I had no reason to be in Mayfield Garda Station. It is pretty straightforward, like,” he said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the trespass prosecution was based on inference.

“I find the guard’s evidence scrupulously fair. The inference is that he was interfering with cars. It is an unusual case. I will give him the benefit of the doubt,” Judge Kelleher said as he dismissed the trespass charge.

On the count of being drunk and a danger — to which Justin Mulhall pleaded guilty — the judge fined him €300.