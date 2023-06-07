Man, 61, admits trying to contact a young girl in Cork to sexually exploit them

A 61-year-old man confessed on Wednesday to having child abuse images and using information technology in an attempt to communicate with a young girl for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Mehmet Umit Pala of Maiville Terrace, Evergreen Road, Turner’s Cross, Cork, was charged by Detective Garda Craig Peterson and arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The first charge states that he did knowingly have in his possession child pornography, namely one image file found stored on a Samsung Galaxy J3 mobile device on October 17, 2020. He pleaded guilty to that.

He then pleaded guilty to the third count on the three-count indictment, which refers to April 28 and May 2, 2020, at a place unknown where Mehmet Umit Pala did attempt by means of information and communication technology to sexually exploit a child.

Defence senior counsel, Jane Hyland, applied for free legal aid to be extended for the provision of a psychological report on Mehmet Umit Pala to show “that he does not represent a risk to children”. Judge Helen Boyle granted that application and adjourned sentencing until November 3.

Emmet Boyle, prosecution barrister, said that the plea of guilty to two of the three counts on the indictment was acceptable to the State on the basis that evidence at the sentencing hearing would be given on a full facts basis. In effect, this means that all of the evidence gathered to ground the prosecution case in respect of the three original charges can be given when he is sentenced on the two counts to which he pleaded guilty.

Count 2 — in respect of which the defendant did not enter a guilty plea — related to dates between April 28 and May 2, 2020, at a place unknown, and alleged that he did knowingly attempt to produce child pornography via conversations on Snapchat with a female name, appearing on the charge sheet in quotation marks, or to facilitate activity set out in the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, for the purpose of distribution, publication, exportation, sale or show.

Bail conditions require the accused to have no contact, direct or indirect, with the victim and any other witnesses, sign twice a week at Anglesea Street garda station, reside at the Turner’s Cross address and notify gardaí of any change in address, be contactable by mobile phone and notify gardaí of any change in phone number within 24 hours, and to surrender all travel documents and give an undertaking not to apply for replacements.