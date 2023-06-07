Man, 49, pleads guilty to sexual act with woman who has mental disability

A 49-year-old man confirmed pleas of guilty today to three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a woman with a mental disability.

Identifying details of the case cannot be published because of the likelihood that it would lead to identification of the complainant who is described as a protected person.

Sergeant Christopher Cahill brought the case against the 49-year-old who made his first appearance on the indictable charges at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today.

The first charge states that on an unknown date between April and August 2019 he “did invite, induce, counsel or incite a protected person to engage in a sexual act, namely that he touched her breasts, knowing that the person is a protected person or being reckless as to whether that person is a protected person".

The second and third charges are similar but the alleged sexual acts are described as penetration of her mouth with his penis and digital penetration of her vagina.

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle asked for legal aid to be extended to pay for two reports — one from Pieta House and the other from the defendant’s GP.

Judge Helen Boyle acceded to this application.

The judge remanded the accused on continuing bail for sentencing on November 8.

Previously set bail conditions require the 49-year-old to sign on regularly at his local garda station, surrender his passport or travel documents and undertake not to apply for new ones, and have no contact directly or indirectly with the complainant by social media or otherwise.