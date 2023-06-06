Man who claims he has Hepatitis C spat at gardaí, court told

A man shouted that he had Hepatitis C and spat at gardaí on the Mary Elmes Bridge in Cork city during an incident on bank holiday Monday, it was alleged at Cork District Court.

Garda Emer McCarthy gave evidence of an alleged incident on June 5 at Mary Elmes Bridge.

The officer testified that she met Dean Seerey of Cork Simon Community.

“There was a strong smell of alcohol from his breath and he was unsteady on his feet.

“When informed he was being arrested, Mr Seerey shouted that he had tested positive for Hepatitis C and he spat in the direction of gardaí who were present.

Garda McCarthy said members of the public were also present, some of whom were vulnerable people.

The alleged incident happened before 10am.

He was charged with engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger.

He was also charged with a shoplifting offence where it was alleged that he stole property valued at €115 from Lifestyle Sports on St Patrick’s Street, Cork.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke called the 27-year-old to give evidence in his application for bail — to which gardaí were opposed.

In relation to the allegation that he spat at gardaí he said: “No, I spat next to me.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons asked him if he had difficulty with drugs, and Seerey replied: “I do, yeah, I am trying to solve it.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused the application for bail and remanded the young man in custody until June 13.