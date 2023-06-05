Member of Kinahan crime group arrested in Spain 

Spanish police say they held him after discovering he was on the island with an international arrest warrant after he spent time hiding out in Dubai
The arrested man has not yet been named.

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 11:59
Gerard Couzens

A key member of the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang has been arrested in Mallorca, Spain.

Spanish police say they held him after discovering he was on the island with an international arrest warrant after he spent time hiding out in Dubai.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police said: “This fugitive was a priority for the United Kingdom and someone who belongs to the Kinahan gang.

“He led a criminal organisation dedicated to arms dealing in the UK and supplying weapons to other criminal organisations.” 

The arrested man has not yet been named.

More to follow... 

Kinahan gang leaders will likely be arrested abroad – Drew Harris

