Woman suspected of shoplifting in Cork allegedly bit arresting garda's hand

A member of An Garda Síochána was allegedly bitten on the right hand by a 47-year-old woman arrested for suspected shoplifting.

Dorota Smolarczyk, of The Orchard, Woodville, Dunkettle, Glanmire, Co Cork, appeared at Cork District Court on charges arising out of the alleged incident.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case could be heard summarily at Cork District Court. It was then a matter for Judge Colm Roberts to hear an outline of the allegations so he could decide if he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the matter.

Sgt Lyons said it was alleged the defendant was intoxicated to such an extent that she was a danger to herself or others, engaged in threatening behaviour, committed a theft at Dunnes Stores, Ballyvolane, and assaulted Garda Martin O’Connell, causing him harm.

“She was arrested and taken to Mayfield Garda Atation. While being escorted from the patrol car to the custody suite, Dorota Smolarczyk attacked Garda O’Connell and bit his hand, piercing the skin and drawing blood.

"Garda O’Connell had to have a tetanus injection following the wound to his right hand,” Sgt Lyons said.

Judge Colm Roberts directed that a copy of the prosecution statements would be sent to defence solicitor Eddie Burke.

Judge Roberts adjourned the case until July 11 at Cork District Court.