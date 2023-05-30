Court charges Ballincollig man with drug and money-laundering  offences

A 49-year-old Ballincollig man was arrested and charged with heroin dealing and having €2,500 in cash as the proceeds of crime.

Garda Peter Kelleher arrested Kenneth O’Mahony of Innismore Square, Ballincollig, County Cork, and charged him with having Diamorphine (heroin), and being in possession of the drug for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying to others. The alleged offences related to a drugs seizure at Leeside apartments on Francis Street, Cork, on March 2, 2021.