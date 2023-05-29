Woman found dead in Roscommon home named locally

A woman who was found dead in Roscommon has been named locally as Martina Senturk, a midwife who worked at Cavan General Hospital.

The mother of three was found unresponsive at her home in Kilglass in Co Roscommon, where she grew up, shortly before 9am on Saturday.

Her remains were taken to University Hospital Galway and a autopsy got under way on Sunday after the office of the State Pathologist was called.

Mrs Senturk, 32, and her husband, who is from Turkey, were living in the area with their three young children.

Local councillor Joe Murphy said the family were “well liked”.

He told the Irish Examiner: “I didn’t know Martina personally, but she grew up in the area and everyone would know the family, they are well-liked and well-known.

“Martina had three small children and the connection would be all around the Kilglass area, in the community and the school. It is a very tragic case, and the community is very upset obviously. She was a young woman with three small children, it makes it even harder.

“It is hard to comprehend and just a very unbelievably tragic case. My thoughts are with her family and friends”.

On Sunday, the house and area where Mrs Senturk’s body was discovered was sealed off and a technical examination got under way.

A Garda spokesperson said: “A postmortem has been completed by the State Pathologist, the results of which are not being released for operational purposes.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information to call Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1620 or any Garda station”.