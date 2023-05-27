Man, 20s, arrested as gardaí find €3.9m worth of cannabis inside vehicle

A man has been arrested in connection with €3.9m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin on Friday.
As part of the ongoing Operation TARA, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by the Special Crime Task Force, say they carried out an operation in North County Dublin.
At around 7pm, gardaí intercepted a vehicle in the Balbriggan area, and following a search, uncovered 187kg worth of cannabis herb and 30kg worth of cannabis resin inside.
One male, who is aged in his 20s, was arrested following the seizure.
He is currently detained, under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at a Garda Station in North Dublin, where he can be held for up to seven days.
Gardaí say the drugs seized, which are estimated to be worth €3.92m, will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.