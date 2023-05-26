Legal team in Dublin Airport drone case to 'look at' exclusion zones

A MAN accused of flying a drone too close to Dublin Airport has put off indicating a plea after his lawyers were allowed more time to examine aviation exclusion zone laws.

Eric Brills, 50, of Holywell Dale, Swords, Dublin, was arrested in February and charged under section three of the Air Navigation and Transport Act, 1975, as substituted by section 51 Air Navigation and Transport Act, 1988.

It is alleged that on January 24, at Naul Road, Cloghran, Co. Dublin, he unlawfully and intentionally interfered with the operation of air navigation facilities at Dublin Airport by operating a drone in the 300-metre critical area, such act being likely to interfere with the safety of aircraft in flight.

He was granted bail, on condition he did not use drones, on February 10, and faced his third appearance at Dublin District Court on Friday.

Detective Garda Enda Ledwith, who had described it earlier as a "complex case", has told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed "trial on indictment". That means Mr Brills may face a jury trial in the Circuit Court with broader sentencing powers. The DPP consented to "summary disposal on a guilty plea" at the District Court level.

Exclusion zones

On Friday, Mr Brills did not address the court and has still to indicate a plea. His solicitor Donal Quigley asked Judge Ciaran Liddy to adjourn the case and to extend legal aid to instruct a barrister.

Mr Quigley said it was a "very unusual charge" and counsel would look at a potential issue regarding exclusion zones "and whether they are exclusion zones or not". Judge Liddy adjourned the case until June 23 to a plea to be entered.

Earlier, the court granted an order for the disclosure of prosecution evidence.

At his first hearing, the court was told the accused made no reply to the charge. Detective Garda Ledwith had no objection to bail subject to conditions and asked that one of the terms would state Mr Brills must not "fly any UAS," which he explained meant unmanned aircraft systems, also known as drones.

Mr Brills provided gardaí with his phone number and has to be contactable at all times, and reside at his current address; he surrendered his passport and cannot apply for other travel documents. Legal aid was granted after the court heard the accused was employed but earned less than €500 weekly.