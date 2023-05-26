Cork cyclist disqualified from driving convicted over drunken behaviour 

A cyclist was so drunk as he cycled home that a member of the public stopped him because of concerns for his safety and told him he was bringing his bike to a garda station.

The cyclist followed the concerned citizen to Anglesea Street garda station and caused such a disturbance in the public office that he was convicted and fined for his drunken behaviour.

Patrick O’Callaghan, 30, of Scotsman Road, Monkstown, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to charges of being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

The incident occurred at 11.30pm on May 5. Garda Darren Ronan was on duty at the station when he first noticed the defendant had a minor cut to his right hand. The guard asked him about it. The defendant responded by calling him “a fucker and a prick".

Garda Ronan repeatedly told the young man to calm down but he said again: “You are nothing but a fucker and a prick, I don’t want you near me."

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had been convicted of drink driving previously.

Defence solicitor Michael Quinlan said the defendant was disqualified from driving because of that conviction and that was why he was cycling home.

“A member of the public stopped him and took the bike off him and said he was going to Anglesea Street station with the bike. Mr O’Callaghan went with him,” Mr Quinlan said.

The solicitor added that the only member of the public present in the station was the man who intervened and took the bicycle there. Judge John King said: “They took the bike off him because of his condition.”

He convicted and fined him €400 for his threatening behaviour and took the drunkenness charge into consideration.