Man with drugs in his underpants arrested for refusing to leave bus in Cork

Accused currently serving 12 months for fight in Cork in May 2021 and given six-month suspended sentence for drugs offence
Man with drugs in his underpants arrested for refusing to leave bus in Cork

Incident happened at Grand Parade in Cork on May 18, 2022. File picture

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

Gardaí had to be called to a Bus Éireann bus at Grand Parade in Cork where a man refused to leave and he was found to have drugs in his underpants.

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Now he has been given a suspended six-month sentence at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said there was a strong smell of cannabis from 27-year-old Luke Hayes, who would not leave the bus.

When he was searched, €50 worth of cannabis and 10 alprazolam tablets were found in his underpants.

That was on May 18, 2022. A month later, he was searched at Kyrl’s Quay, Cork, and found to be in possession of 13 Diazepam tablets.

He admitted not having prescriptions for the tablets.

Sgt Kelleher said the accused had 11 previous convictions for having drugs for his own use and six more for having drugs for sale or supply to others.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was serving 12 months for his part in an affray and was doing very well in prison.

“He has done extremely well in prison. He has done courses in Irish language, graphics and pottery. He hopes to get accommodation and get into the workplace on his release from prison. He is trying to put all the matters behind him.” 

The accused is due to be released in October from his present sentence.

Judge John King said: “I am going to give him a two six-month suspended sentences — suspended from the date of his release.” 

The case for which he was dealt with at Cork Circuit Criminal Court was described at the time by Sergeant Garry Duggan. He said on the afternoon of May 10, 2021, two men arranged to meet at the junction of Magazine Road and Dorgan’s Road following a dispute they were having earlier in the day.

“Luke Hayes struck the second man in the head with his fist. This man fell on the roadway. Luke Hayes stood over him and struck him a second time. The man on the ground stabbed Luke Hayes in the upper leg. He attempted to stab him a second time. Luke Hayes grabbed the knife and caused an injury to his left hand.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan, said in the circuit court case: “He was very seriously injured. Had it not been for medical intervention he might not have survived.”

More in this section

High Court judge notes protests have stopped the accommodation of 335 asylum seekers High Court judge notes protests have stopped the accommodation of 335 asylum seekers
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Healthcare worker accused of throwing chilli powder into woman’s eyes refused bail
Web Summit 2021 - Opening Night Documents being deleted and recovered in Web Summit needs further explanation, judge says
#Courts#Cork - NewsPlace: CorkOrganisation: Bus Éireann
<p>Justice Paul McDermott imposed an operative sentence of five-and-a-half years, but suspended the final 12 months on condition that Burke continue to engage with the Probation Service for a period of three years after his release. File picture</p>

Kerry man who sexually assaulted two women at the end of a night out is jailed

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd