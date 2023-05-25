Man with drugs in his underpants arrested for refusing to leave bus in Cork

Gardaí had to be called to a Bus Éireann bus at Grand Parade in Cork where a man refused to leave and he was found to have drugs in his underpants.

Now he has been given a suspended six-month sentence at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said there was a strong smell of cannabis from 27-year-old Luke Hayes, who would not leave the bus.

When he was searched, €50 worth of cannabis and 10 alprazolam tablets were found in his underpants.

That was on May 18, 2022. A month later, he was searched at Kyrl’s Quay, Cork, and found to be in possession of 13 Diazepam tablets.

He admitted not having prescriptions for the tablets.

Sgt Kelleher said the accused had 11 previous convictions for having drugs for his own use and six more for having drugs for sale or supply to others.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was serving 12 months for his part in an affray and was doing very well in prison.

“He has done extremely well in prison. He has done courses in Irish language, graphics and pottery. He hopes to get accommodation and get into the workplace on his release from prison. He is trying to put all the matters behind him.”

The accused is due to be released in October from his present sentence.

Judge John King said: “I am going to give him a two six-month suspended sentences — suspended from the date of his release.”

The case for which he was dealt with at Cork Circuit Criminal Court was described at the time by Sergeant Garry Duggan. He said on the afternoon of May 10, 2021, two men arranged to meet at the junction of Magazine Road and Dorgan’s Road following a dispute they were having earlier in the day.

“Luke Hayes struck the second man in the head with his fist. This man fell on the roadway. Luke Hayes stood over him and struck him a second time. The man on the ground stabbed Luke Hayes in the upper leg. He attempted to stab him a second time. Luke Hayes grabbed the knife and caused an injury to his left hand.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan, said in the circuit court case: “He was very seriously injured. Had it not been for medical intervention he might not have survived.”