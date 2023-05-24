Woman who admitted to trying to harm Tinder date in Limerick fails to turn up for sentencing

A bench warrant has been issued for Inita Romanovska
The court heard that Inita Romanovska (pictured) was not contactable by phone today. File picture: Paddy Cummins

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 16:28
Eoin Reynolds

A bench warrant has been issued for a woman after she did not arrive on Wednesday in court for a sentencing hearing having pleaded guilty to attempting to cause serious harm to a man she allegedly met on Tinder.

Inita Romanovska was due before the Central Criminal Court this morning but her lawyer Michael Bowman SC said she had not arrived and was not contactable by phone. Ms Justice Eileen Creedon issued a bench warrant and postponed the sentencing hearing.

Last February, the 36-year-old pleaded guilty to intentionally attempting to cause serious harm to Stephen O'Flaherty at an apartment complex at Henry St, Limerick, on March 11, 2020. Ms Romanovska, with an address at Cahercalla, Kilrush Road, Ennis, Co. Clare, was originally charged with attempting to murder Mr O'Flaherty.

At a district court hearing where Ms Romanovska was originally charged, the court heard that Romanovska met the injured party on Tinder and while they had been on a number of dates, they were not in a relationship.

