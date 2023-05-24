Woman who admitted to trying to harm Tinder date in Limerick fails to turn up for sentencing

A bench warrant has been issued for a woman after she did not arrive on Wednesday in court for a sentencing hearing having pleaded guilty to attempting to cause serious harm to a man she allegedly met on Tinder.

Inita Romanovska was due before the Central Criminal Court this morning but her lawyer Michael Bowman SC said she had not arrived and was not contactable by phone. Ms Justice Eileen Creedon issued a bench warrant and postponed the sentencing hearing.