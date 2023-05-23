Murderer tells appeal court gardaí planted and tampered with evidence

It was Jahiri’s second trial for murdering Ms Finnegan after a jury failed to reach a verdict in his first trial in 2014. The trial had been disrupted after Jahiri, who is from Kosovo, assaulted the prosecuting barrister. At the trial, Jahiri, who had earlier dismissed his legal team to represent himself, leapt across the benches and punched Patrick Marrinan in the face before being wrestled to the ground by prison officers and removed from the court.
At the Court of Appeal, Jahiri claimed that the trial judge failed to stop the trial and direct he be found not guilty as he was not allowed to inspect the knife as he was entitled to do. He further claims the trial judge erred in excluding Jahiri from the latter stages of the trial due to his behaviour and in denying him a closing speech.
Cathleen Noctor, for the State, said that much of Jahiri’s lengthy submission was “the appellant’s interpretation of the trial and that is a matter for the jury”.