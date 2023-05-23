Corkman gets one year for having stash of cocaine at his home

A one-year sentence was imposed on a 42-year-old man who admitted having a stash of cocaine at his home in Blackpool. Judge Catherine Staines imposed a sentence of three years but suspended the last two years of the sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Robert O’Sullivan, 42, with an address at an apartment on 78 Spring Lane, Blackpool, Cork, pleaded guilty to the crime. Garda Rory Fogarty testified that gardaí detected cocaine at his home on January 7, 2022.

The street value of the drugs found following a search under warrant amounted to €10,000. The accused was intoxicated at the time of his arrested and questioning had to be delayed for him to sober up.

Garda Fogarty said that O’Sullivan’s reply to most questions put to him in the first interview was, "No comment". He later made admissions in relation to a block of suspected cocaine.

However, when asked about other items in the house consistent with drug-dealing, such as signs of white powder on a weighing scales, he did not give an explanation.

It was not until 10 months later that O’Sullivan made contact with Garda Fogarty again. “He made admissions in relation to cocaine. He gave a reason why it was in his possession,” Garda Fogarty said.

In effect, the 42-year-old said he stepped in when another party was under threat and in fear of unnamed drug-dealers in respect of a debt. “He said he had no other option but to store the drugs. He said he was in fear,” Garda Fogarty said.

The guard said in response to a question at the sentencing hearing that this explanation characterised the defendant as a store keeper for the drugs but did not explain the weighing scales.

Peter O’Flynn, defence barrister, said the accused had since attended treatment for his alcohol issues. Mr O’Flynn said the defendant was working hard and was a productive member of society and he asked for an opportunity for the accused to prove this into the future.

Judge Catherine Staines said she would impose a three-year sentence with the last two years of this suspended.