Cork man, 60, charged with the distribution of child sex abuse images

Cork man, 60, charged with the distribution of child sex abuse images

David Boettcher of Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, faced two counts of distribution of child sex abuse images at Cork District Court.

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 02:28

A 60-year-old man has appeared before Cork District Court charged with the distribution of child sex abuse images.

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

David Boettcher of Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, faced two counts of distribution.

Those charges relate to his home address on two separate dates — May 14, 2018, and June 4, 2018. Each charge refers to the allegation that he, “did knowingly distribute any child pornography or knowingly show it” or facilitate its distribution.

Detective Garda Craig Peterson also charged David Boettcher with possession of the images.

This refers to September 29, 2018, at his home on Lower Glanmire Road when he had possession of 212 images.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case should proceed by indictment in a trial by judge and jury unless there is a plea of guilty to the charges — in which case it could be sentenced at district court level.

Judge John King directed that a copy of the prosecution evidence would be given to defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly by June 26.

Bail conditions require the accused to sign on three times a week at Mayfield garda station, reside at his home, and notify gardaí of any change of address, provide a phone number to the investigating garda and be contactable at all times, and surrender all travel documents and undertake not to apply for replacements.

The accused will have an opportunity next month to indicate if he wishes to plead guilty or not guilty to the charges.

More in this section

Prison Report Released - Chelmsford Prison Prisoner officer alleged to have had 'inappropriate contact' with inmate's wife
Criminal Courts of Justice Evidence in family sex abuse trial 'vague' and 'fundamentally contradictory', court told
Waterford basketball coach Bill Kenneally given extra jail time for indecent assault of five boys Waterford basketball coach Bill Kenneally given extra jail time for indecent assault of five boys
#Courts#Cork - NewsPlace: Cork
<p>Tony McInerney, who was caught red-handed running a "cocaine factory" in the same year, last week had his 12-year jail-term cut by two years on appeal.</p>

'Top of the pyramid' Clare drug dealer pleads guilty to attempted murder

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd