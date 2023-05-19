Two juveniles charged with serious assault on teenager

Two juveniles have been charged with a string of offences, including a serious assault on one teenager, as well as harassment and intimidation.

Four people in total appeared before a recent sitting of the district court in Bandon in relation to a number of alleged incidents. All were released on bail subject to strict conditions, including that they do not associate with each other and that they do not contact the alleged injured parties or their families.

They must also stay away from a shopping centre and a playground, and are also prohibited from loitering in their town.

Judge John King heard that a male juvenile who faces 21 charges was arrested on Thursday morning. Those charges include a serious assault on a young person, as well as harassment and intimidation. He was released on his own bail bond of €50 to appear before the court again next month, subject to adhering to strict bail conditions which include a curfew from 9pm to 7am.

Another juvenile, also arrested on Thursday morning, faces 17 charges. He was also released on bail to appear again before the court next month, subject to conditions which include staying away from other named individuals, specific places in the town, and observing a curfew.

An older male was also before the court on two charges, including a serious assault, and released on bail on similar conditions, bar the curfew, on his own bond of €400 to appear again before the court next month. In his case, the DPP has indicated summary disposal of the charges against him in the district court on a guilty plea only.

A woman related to one of the juveniles was also brought before the court on one charge, and must also adhere to bail conditions, on her own bond of €300, and will return before the court next month.

The court heard there were “serious charges”, and Judge John King said the issue of jurisdiction would be decided at the next scheduled appearance by the defendants.

It is alleged the charges involve ongoing intimidation and harassment, threatening behaviour, and a violent assault.