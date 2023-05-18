€59,000 cash seized in Criminal Assets Bureau search operation

Almost €60,000 in cash has been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau in an operation targeting Cork, Westmeath, Roscommon, Galway, Mayo, and Sligo.

CORK Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

The search operation was conducted by bureau officers, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit, gardaí attached to Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Cork, and Westmeath, and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.