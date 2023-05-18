€59,000 cash seized in Criminal Assets Bureau search operation

One arrest as documentation, electronic devices, and cannabis also found in operation spanning counties from Cork to Sligo
Cash was seized in an operation across Cork, Westmeath, Roscommon, Galway, Mayo, and Sligo. Picture: File

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 21:10

Almost €60,000 in cash has been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau in an operation targeting Cork, Westmeath, Roscommon, Galway, Mayo, and Sligo.

The search operation was conducted by bureau officers, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit, gardaí attached to Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Cork, and Westmeath, and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.

As well as seizing €59,000 in cash, the officers also seized documentation and electronic devices and cannabis worth an estimated €2,000.

One male in his 40s was arrested during the course of this operation for an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84, and detained at a Garda station in Co Westmeath.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

