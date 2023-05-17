Gardaí investigating after shots fired in Tallaght 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a firearm was discharged in Dublin on Tuesday evening.
A number of shots were fired at the junction of Fortunestown Rd and Jobstown Rd in Tallaght at around 7.25pm.
It is understood those involved fled the scene in a car.
No one was injured in the incident.
Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward, especially anyone who was on Fortunestown Rd, Tallaght Rd, or in the vicinity of this area between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday evening.
Anyone with information or footage may contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.