Cork man threatened to throw acid in partner's face 

A man threatened to burn his partner’s home with her in it and also told her that he would throw acid in her face — but now he claims he would never carry out the threats and he is about to undergo a programme dealing with male violence.

Detective Garda Seán Stack said there were two charges against 29-year-old James Irwin of Church View, Shanballymore, County Cork — making threats of death or causing serious injury and one count of harassment whereby there were well over 100 phone calls over a weeklong period.

The offences related to a period between August 17 and 24, 2020.

“On the date in question, August 17, there was a phone call between himself and (his former partner) where he made threats that he would burn the house down with her in it and he also made a threat that he would throw acid in her face.

“He made various other threats as well. The harassment consisted of continuously ringing her that week. She blocked him on her phone but somehow he was still able to phone her well over 100 times.

“On August 24, 2020, there was a ten-minute phone call and he said continuously throughout the call that he was going to kill her.

“They had met in a treatment centre and they entered a relationship and moved in together, living at various addresses in Passage West and in East Cork.

“They had to separate because of continuing arguments,” Det. Garda Stack said.

Defence

Defence barrister John Devlin said the accused admitted he was frustrated during the calls and that he made threats, but he was never going to carry out the threats. He said it was a fractious relationship that went on for six years — where they broke up and got back together a number of times.

Sgt Stack said that among his previous convictions were three for assault.

There was no victim impact statement prepared in the case.

Mr Devlin said: “He had a significant cocaine addiction over a number of years. He attended with Coolmine and Tabor Lodge.”

Mr Devlin suggested that the accused would attend Men Overcoming Violent Emotions (MOVE) programme. Det Garda Stack said of that suggestion: “I believe it would do him no harm at all.”

The accused said: “I know I need it,” and added that as well as being of benefit to himself and to his ex-partner, it would be of benefit to others too.

“My ex-partner knows as well I am deeply sorry for that — nothing was going to be carried out (in relation to the threats),” he said.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned sentencing until November 22 for the accused to start the MOVE course, which runs for 33 weeks, the defendant said.