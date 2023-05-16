Man caught with kilo of cannabis blamed pressure of drug debt 

A man with a drug debt drove from Kerry to Waterford with two other men and was then directed to travel on alone to pick up more than a kilo of cannabis in Wexford but was then caught driving home with the drugs.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Jack Flynn told investigating gardaí he was under pressure to clear a drugs debt and was told to pick up a €21,000 drugs stash.

Since then he has made a complete change in his life, defence barrister Suzanne Lewis said.

Judge Dara Hayes said this enabled him to depart from the mandatory 10-year minimum sentence for that particular drugs offence.

The judge said the higher courts indicated that, in some cases, a fully suspended sentence could be imposed, and he said that he could do so in this case. He imposed a three-year term and suspended it at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Andrew Manning said there had been no Garda issues with the accused since he was stopped at Kinsale on October 18, 2019, when the drugs were found in a blue bag in the boot of his car.

The accused told gardaí that the only reason he carried the drugs was because he was told his drugs debt would be cleared if he did what he was told in terms of collecting and transporting the cannabis from Wexford to Cork.

Judge Hayes noted that the 28-year-old from Keelballylahive, Castlegregory, Co Kerry, had been doing very well since his arrest.

Defence barrister, Ms Lewis, said: “He made admissions at an early stage. He had a drug debt and the offending related to that. It was a foolish decision. He was remorseful. He had personal difficulties at the time. He had been diagnosed with depression previously.”