Girl, 9, injured in rear-ending car collision settles case for €62k

A judge has approved a settlement offer of €62,550 for a nine-year-old schoolgirl who suffered what was described as significant injuries in a rear-ending collision with her mother’s car at traffic lights.

Barrister Esther Earley told Judge John O’Connor in the Circuit Civil Court that the defendant in the case, Piotr Urbanski, had been intoxicated at the time of the September 2020 accident and severe damage had been caused to both vehicles.

Ms Earley, who appeared with David Harrington of Harringtons Solicitors for Freya Conway, of Sandford Woods, Swords, Co Dublin, said liability had been conceded by Urbanski’s insurers and the court was being asked to assess the amount of damages due to Freya.

She told the court Freya was only seven at the time and although whiplash-type injuries had lasted less than two months, she had developed headaches and frequent episodes of visual disturbances and blurring of vision.

Ms Earley told the court she had carefully considered the contents of medical reports, particularly from Dr Blathnaid McCoy, consultant in paediatric neurology, who had advised Freda to undergo an MRI brain scan.

She said Freya’s mother, Pamela Conway, was anxious about putting her child through an MRI scan that may have to be carried out under an anaesthetic and this, as well as dilated eye examinations, remained outstanding.

Ms Earley said an alternative suggestion that Freya engage in 25 sessions of play therapy at €90 per session had been taken up by her parents and had been factored into her claim as an item of special damages.

Judge O’Connor agreed it had been proper that a €47,550 settlement had initially been rejected and approved a new settlement offer of €62,550, together with High Court legal costs, from Allianz, the insurers of Urbanski, whose only address was given as that of Allianz, Elm Park, Merrion Road, Dublin 4.

The judge complimented Ms Earley on having achieved what was now an acceptable offer for the child.

Judge O’Connor heard Freya’s mother’s car had been stationary at traffic lights on Glenellen Road, Swords, awaiting a signal to turn right, when Urbanski’s car crashed into the back of her car.