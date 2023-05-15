'My hands are tied' — Judge forced to release alleged joyrider on bail as detention centre is full

A judge said: “My hands are tied”, when forced to release an alleged teenage joyrider because the Oberstown juvenile detention centre was full.

The boy, 16, had been charged with driving a stolen vehicle dangerously at four locations in Raheny, Dublin 5. It is also alleged he had no licence or insurance and had cannabis during the same incident on January 5 last.

He had been on bail pending trial at the Dublin Children’s Court with a list of conditions, including a ban on travelling in or on any motor vehicle unless he was in the company of an adult driver, qualified and insured.

The teenager who lives in a residential care home also had to obey a curfew, but on Monday gardaí picked him up and brought him back before the court for seven bail breaches. Among them was an allegation he had been driving and led gardaí on a pursuit at the weekend.

In applying for bail revocation, a garda raised concerns for the public due to the teen’s “erratic driving”. He feared it was “only a matter of time before someone is injured.”

Defence solicitor, Andrew Walsh, said his client conceded that he had broken the terms six times, but the boy did not accept the claims he had been driving again. The court noted that a garda witness who allegedly saw him driving could not give evidence, so that reason to object to bail could not proceed.

Mr Walsh asked the court to adjourn the case for a brief period to assess the teenager’s behaviour.

Bail decision

The judge said he intended to revoke bail for the teenager’s other breaches of bail, but after a check was carried out, he learned there were no spaces available at the Oberstown detention centre. Remand spaces in the facility could be freed up later this week, the court heard.

“My hands are tied; I have to remand on bail in circumstances where there is no room in Oberstown,” the judge said.

However, he added another bail term compelling the boy to sign on daily at a garda station and warned the youth he could be facing custody in future.

The court heard care staff intended to take the teenager on a brief “respite” trip out of the city to “break the cycle”. The case resumes next week.