Pipe bomb defused after being found in Newtownards

Police said the pipe bomb was successfully defused (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 12:26
Cillian Sherlock, PA

Detectives are appealing for information after a pipe bomb was discovered at the front of a property in Newtownards.

The device, which was determined to be viable, was successfully defused by an ammunition technical officer (ATO) at the property in Ardmillan Crescent.

The alert was raised at approximately 11pm on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Police received a report shortly before 11pm that a pipe-bomb type device was discovered at the front of a property.

“Officers attended the scene and a cordon was put in place.

“A number of residents were also evacuated from their homes while ATO made the device safe.

“The device, which has since been confirmed as viable, was successfully defused by ATO.

“A cordon remained in place until the early hours of Saturday morning and residents who were evacuated have since been allowed to return home.

“We are working to establish a motive and the circumstances surrounding what happened, and also identify who is responsible for this extremely reckless act.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information which can lead us to those responsible to please call us on 101, and quote reference number 2365 of 12/05/23.”

Northern Ireland
