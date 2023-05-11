Man who fell out of wheelchair facing sentencing for drugs

A Dublin man who got so intoxicated on cocaine and Benzodiazepines that he fell out of his wheelchair, and faces sentencing for having over €30,000 worth of heroin in Cork city on an earlier date, was remanded in custody for sentencing next Wednesday.

Judge Helen Boyle said sentencing in the case could not be reached because of ongoing cases before her at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Paul Marken, aged 57, of Back Lane Hostel, Christchurch Square, The Liberties, Dublin, was remanded in custody for sentencing on May 17.

Explaining a previous failure to appear in court — which resulted in him losing his bail — the accused claimed he was hospitalised after falling out of a wheelchair.

However, Detective Garda Linda O’Keeffe presented the hospital’s record of his admission stating that it was the day after the court date when he was admitted to hospital. Marken claimed that the hospital document was in error in relation to the date.

Det Garda O’Keeffe accepted that Marken was hospitalised but not on the day he was claiming.

“He fell out of his wheelchair as a result of intoxication with substances including Benzodiazepines and cocaine,” Det Garda O’Keeffe said.

Defence barrister Brian Leahy said the accused had a lot of medical difficulties and uses a wheelchair — he previously had to have a leg amputated.

Mr Leahy said Marken signed a plead of guilty to a charge of having Diamorphine for sale or supply on August 27, 2021, at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000, the threshold figure for a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years unless there are exceptional circumstances. The drugs were seized following a search of the accused at Mayfield garda station.