Prison officer in hospital after being stabbed in face by inmate

A prison officer is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in the face by an inmate, it is understood.

Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred at Mountjoy Prison in Dublin on Monday.

The male prisoner, who is serving a life sentence, was being escorted from Mountjoy Prison to a medical appointment when he produced an instrument and attacked the escorting officer.

The prison officer suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital. He is said to be in a stable condition.

It is understood that the officer re-apprehended the inmate with other colleagues and returned them to Mountjoy.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) said that gardaí have been informed and they are now investigating.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the IPS said: "The Irish Prison Service is aware of an incident that occurred with an escort from Mountjoy Prison earlier today."

The Prison Officers’ Association said the incident highlights the “risks, challenges and dangers faced by prison officers as they carry out their duties on behalf of the State”.

“These challenges are faced daily by prison officers and indeed their families.”

According to the latest figures, assaults on prison officers increased by 46% between 2021 and 2022.

Additional reporting by PA