Two arrested by gardaí after multiple robberies across two counties

A Garda car.

Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 17:13
David Kent

Two men have been arrested after a number of incidents on Sunday morning which saw multiple robberies and attempted robberies in the east.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Metropolitan (DMR) and Wicklow regions got reports of three robberies and an attempted robbery at various retail outlets in both counties between 7.30am and 9am on Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported in each of the incidents.

Following enquires by gardaí based in the DMR East and Wicklow Divisions, and with assistance from the Garda Air Support Unit, two men were arrested in Co Wicklow. 

One vehicle was also seized by investigating gardaí for a technical examination.

The two men (aged in their 20s and 30s, respectively) are currently detained at a Garda station in Wicklow.

Investigations are ongoing.

