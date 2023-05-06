Sentencing of two Cork men for violent robbery of pensioner delayed a second time

Sentencing of two men for the violent robbery of a 93-year-old Cork woman of her pension had to be further adjourned until May 9.
Prosecution barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said that because of the age of the injured party, the gardaí who investigated the case were very keen that the court would hear the sentencing evidence as a matter of some urgency.
It was not possible to reach the case on Friday because of other court business. Judge Catherine Staines listed the case for 9.30am on May 9 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. The two accused were remanded in continuing custody.
35-year-old Damian Fitzgerald of Inniscarra Road, Fair Hill, Cork, and 43-year-old Damien Long of Ardbhaile, Mayfield, Cork, first pleaded not guilty to robbing the 93-year-old and a jury of three women and nine men had to be sworn in for a trial before Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.
However, just as the trial was ready to commence their lawyers asked for the accused to be re-arraigned. Fitzgerald and Long then pleaded guilty to the charge of robbing the elderly woman of her handbag containing €588 in cash, purse, bank cards, driving licence, public service card, house keys, car keys and Galaxy mobile phone.
It was alleged previously that the injured party collected a double pension in advance of Christmas at her local post office in Cork and that she was knocked to the ground and dragged along by two attackers who robbed her on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Charlemont Terrace, Wellington Road, Cork.