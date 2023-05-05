Man, 30s, arrested by gardaí investigating alleged robbery in April 

The robbery took place on Saturday, April 8 shortly after 9pm at a premises on Bird Avenue, in Clonskeagh, Dublin
The man has since been charged and is set to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court on Friday morning. 

Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 07:53
Imasha Costa

A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of ongoing investigations into an alleged robbery in the Dundrum District, Co Dublin in April. 

The robbery took place on Saturday, April 8 shortly after 9pm at a premises on Bird Avenue, in Clonskeagh. 

Gardaí say that during the incident, a number of people entered a shop armed with hammers and threatened staff before leaving the scene on foot with a sum of cash. 

A spokesperson said: "Following an extensive investigation by gardaí attached to Dundrum Station, a man in his 30s was arrested on the morning of Thursday 4 May, 2023 and detained at a Dublin garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984."

The man has since been charged and is set to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court on Friday morning. 

"Investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson added. 

