'It's still a sin,' judge tells Cork man who broke off attempt to steal from church collection box

The 65-year-old man used a tweezers to attempt to steal from the box
The accused had multiple previous convictions for stealing cash from church collection boxes in Cork city. File picture

Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 02:19
Liam Heylin

A 65-year-old man used a tweezers to attempt to steal cash from a collection box in a church and his solicitor told the court that he stopped before he got anything.

However, the sentencing judge said: “It is still an occasion of sin”. 

Charles Nolan of Murphy Gardens, Evergreen Road, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge that specified that when not at his place of residence he had in his possession an article – a tweezers – with the intention that it be used in the course of theft. 

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said: “This is like one of those cases, he had in mind to commit the offence but as he is doing it with the tweezers in the church something caused him to stop.

“It was either because he could not succeed or because he felt he should not be doing it.” That was when Judge Colm Roberts remarked that the offence at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Cork city was still “an occasion of sin.” 

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said the incident was captured on CCTV and observed by a sacristan. The defendant admitted the offence in a brief interview with gardaí.

The accused had multiple previous convictions for stealing cash from church collection boxes in Cork city. Mr Buttimer described the accused as a recovering heroin addict.

Judge Roberts said his concern was the reason behind this aborted attempt. “I don’t know whether he is going to do it again, except that his record is abysmal,” the judge said.

The judge said he would give the defendant a community service order of 150 hours to avoid prison for the offence which occurred at 6.30pm on January 30.

