A Roman marble bust of a woman in Spain, a number of archaeological objects in Ireland, and 3,073 ancient coins were among items seized as Interpol arrested 60 people and recovered more than 11,000 stolen artefacts as part of a major operation.
In an international art trafficking crackdown across 15 countries, Operation Pandora VII saw thousands of checks carried out at various airports, ports, border crossing points as well as auction houses, museums and private homes in September last year.
Led by Spain’s Guardia Civil with the support of Interpol and Europol, the operation also saw two cyber patrol weeks organised in May and October 2022, with over 8,495 checks being conducted online and 4,017 stolen goods seized
Gardaí have confirmed that members attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNCBI) Arts and Antiquities Unit participated in Pandora VII as part of a cyber patrol that was led by the Dutch Police.
A garda spokesperson told thethat in 2022 “a number of archaeological objects which were not reported to the National Museum of Ireland were identified and are now subject to on-going investigations under the National Monuments Act 1930 and others".
Some of the items seized in the operation include:
- 77 ancient books in Italy which were stolen form a monastery’s archive and was seized from an online marketplace.
- A Roman marble bust of a woman, which is believed to represent Salonia Matidia — the niece of the emperor Traian — was recovered in Sevilla, Spain.
- 3,073 ancient coins were seized from an online sales platform by the Polish police. An additional 117 Dacian and Roman coins were also recovered by Romanian police after they were looted from an archaeological site.
- 48 religious sculptures and artefacts that were believed to have links to a series of 15 robberies carried out in churches across northern Portugal between 1992 and 2003 were recovered by police. An additional 41 religious objects — icons, altarpiece mouldings, — were also confiscated after a house search in Greece.
- 13 archaeological artefacts such as jewellery from the Russian Federation were seized at a post office in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Interpol said "some 130 investigations are still ongoing" with more seizures and arrests expected as a result "as investigators around the globe go after those spoiling and destroying cultural heritage".