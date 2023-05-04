Archaeological treasures seized in Ireland as part of Europe-wide Interpol art-trafficking raids

A Roman marble bust of a woman in Spain, a number of archaeological objects in Ireland, and 3,073 ancient coins were among items seized as Interpol arrested 60 people and recovered more than 11,000 stolen artefacts as part of a major operation.

In an international art trafficking crackdown across 15 countries, Operation Pandora VII saw thousands of checks carried out at various airports, ports, border crossing points as well as auction houses, museums and private homes in September last year.