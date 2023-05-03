Limerick pensioner jailed for sexual assault of man with intellectual disability

An 82-year-old Limerick man was jailed for two years for sexually assaulting a young man with an intellectual disability who was befriended with the promise of ice cream and treats.

At Cork Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Helen Boyle sentenced Denis Carey of Garden Field, Dromcollogher, Limerick, to four years in prison with the last two years suspended.

The judge said to the accused: “You are now estranged from your wife and estranged from certain others of your family members. You tend to your animals and are worried about what will happen to your animals when you go to prison.

“You are 82. You have no particular medical circumstances. However, it is clear from your advanced years that any years you spend in prison could be your final years.”

Sergeant Deirdre Tuohy said sexual assaults occurred between May and June 2019 and started with Carey putting his hand on the young man’s leg and leading up to rubbing the injured party’s penis, the investigating sergeant said.

The injured party, who is aged around 30, told a neighbour that “something was not right” and the neighbour alerted the man’s family who contacted gardaí.

Victim impact statement

In a victim impact statement, he said he was happy the defendant pleaded guilty and that he would not have to give evidence in a court case. He said he had nightmares about what happened.

“He took advantage of me. I was too scared to speak up. I thought he was a nice old man … I was disgusted at letting him do these bad things. He told me not to tell anyone. I was so afraid I hated myself … I feel better now.”

Carey agreed with the allegations made against him and said he was aware the young man “had special needs and was not a normal consenting adult".

The same defendant got an 18-month suspended sentence in December 2020 for the sexual exploitation of a child which occurred around the same time as these offences.

Detective Garda Yvonne Cashman gave evidence in that case of a 15-year-old schoolboy in uniform going into the public toilet, and, when he was walking out of the toilets, Carey called to him and asked him to perform oral sex. The schoolboy left and went home without any interaction with the accused whom he did not know. Half an hour later he told his father what had happened.

Ms O’Connell senior counsel said it was a bizarre situation where the accused was married with a grown-up family and did not get his first conviction until he was 78 years old. She said a clinical psychologist reported that Carey was showing that he had a little more insight into his behaviour and was developing a sense of responsibility. Ms O’Connell said the accused was now estranged from his wife.