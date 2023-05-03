Kerry father and son accused of assault as they ejected Cork tenants

A Kerry man and his adult son who own a house in Cork rejected the allegations made against them in a case where they are accused of ejecting tenants from this house — under counts for trespass, assault, and attempted theft of a phone.

On Wednesday, as the case was further adjourned until later next month, defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said there had been quite widespread publicity about the case since the allegations were first described at Cork District Court.

“I want to make it clear, my clients are pleading not guilty and do not accept the allegations that appeared in the general media concerning them,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Judge Colm Roberts said to the solicitor: “You have made your point — the media can duly note what you are saying.”

Mr Cuddigan said earlier in the brief hearing that both defendants could be taken together and that a hearing date would be required for the case.

“I would have thought the case will take half a day,” he said.

Case adjourned

Judge Roberts adjourned the case until June 20 with the two men remanded on continuing bail.

The judge said the defendants would be excused from appearing in person on that date as it would only be mentioned for the purpose of setting a date for a district court trial.

Sergeant John Kelleher previously outlined that the alleged incident at the centre of the case occurred on August 11, 2022.

“At 8am on that date, Daniel Lynch — accompanied by his son Donal — went to the property that they owned at 4 Nursery View, Glasheen Road, and changed the locks on the premises.

“They allegedly ejected the tenants by force and in the process allegedly assaulted a male and a female and attempted to steal a mobile phone from the male tenant,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Daniel Lynch, 62, from Moanmore, Castleisland, Co Kerry, and his son, 32-year-old Donal Lynch of the same address, face the same four charges.

They are charged with assaulting a man and a woman, attempting to commit theft — namely the man’s phone — and trespassing with intent to commit theft at the property at 4 Nursery View on Glasheen Road, Cork.