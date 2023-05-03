High Court judge refuses to recuse herself from Ammi Burke unfair dismissal case

A High Court judge has refused to recuse herself from hearing Ammi Burke’s challenge to a rejection of her claim of unfair dismissal from law firm Arthur Cox.

Ms Justice Marguerite Bolger ruled against Ms Burke in her application seeking the judge’s recusal from her case against the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) due to an alleged reasonable apprehension of objective bias. Ms Burke is challenging the WRC’s decision to reject her complaint over her November 2019 dismissal from Arthur Cox LLP.

The legal test for objective bias is “well established”, requiring a reasonable observer informed of the relevant facts to reasonably apprehend there is a risk an applicant will not receive a fair trial by an objective judge, she said. She did not believe a reasonable observer informed of the facts would come to this conclusion in this case.

She rejected all four grounds Ms Burke advanced in support of her claim of bias on the part of the judge.

Ms Burke alleged Ms Justice Bolger had a “particularly close relationship” with Arthur Cox’s senior counsel, Peter Ward, in the “tight-knit community” of employment law specialists. They were founding members of the Employment Bar Association and appeared on professional panels together over the years, she alleged.

She further claimed Ms Justice Bolger authored a 2015 article that expressed a view on whether unfair dismissal hearings should be adversarial or inquisitorial in nature. Ms Burke contends in her action that the procedure must be inquisitorial, and the judge’s statement eight years ago “effectively decides" this "core issue” to the contrary, she alleged.

Arthur Cox’s solicitor, Donal Spring of Daniel Spring & Co, was directed on Tuesday to file a sworn statement setting out his contention that Ms Justice Bolger, then a senior counsel, was never contacted about potentially mediating Ms Burke’s claim against the law firm.

Ms Burke had produced a letter she received from the solicitor in 2020 that contained the then-barrister’s name among two other senior counsels proposed as possible mediators. The judge said Mr Spring confirmed no such conversation took place.

Also “extremely concerning” to Ms Burke was that Ms Justice Bolger would not retract a statement, made in July 2022 at an earlier stage of this case, to the effect that Ms Burke’s claim was not a public interest case.

The WRC and Arthur Cox, a notice party in the proceedings, opposed the recusal application, arguing there was no basis for the judge to step aside.

After the judge concluded giving her judgment, Ms Burke immediately rose to object to being "forced" to proceed with her case before Ms Justice Bolger. The judge left the courtroom to give the parties time to consider her ruling.