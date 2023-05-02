Investigation launched after body of woman found in Sligo house

An investigation is underway after the body of a woman was discovered on Monday in Sligo.
Gardaí attended the scene at a house in the town shortly after 8.30pm.
A Garda spokesperson said that the body was found in "unexplained circumstances".
The woman's body remains at the scene as of Tuesday morning, which is preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
The spokesperson said the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.
They added that investigations are ongoing.