Investigation launched after body of woman found in Sligo house

Officers attended the scene at a house in the town shortly after 8.30pm last night.
Garda tape at a crime scene. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 15:08
David Kent

An investigation is underway after the body of a woman was discovered on Monday in Sligo.

Gardaí attended the scene at a house in the town shortly after 8.30pm.

A Garda spokesperson said that the body was found in "unexplained circumstances".

The woman's body remains at the scene as of Tuesday morning, which is preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The spokesperson said the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

They added that investigations are ongoing.

