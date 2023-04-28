Investigation after lorry containing covid-19 test kits stolen in Co Meath

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a lorry containing covid-19 test kits that occurred in Co Meath earlier this week.
An articulated lorry with a male driver onboard was parked in a layby on the N2 Dublin Road in Fennor, Slane, on Tuesday at approximately 11pm when a number of persons restrained him and took control of his vehicle.
The driver was threatened and driven from the location but later released with no injuries.
He later reported the matter to gardaí who commenced an investigation.
The lorry was recovered by gardaí on Wednesday afternoon although the contents of the lorry were not present.
Investigating gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly those with video/ dash-cam footage from the N2 Fennor Road, between Collon and south of Slane, or surrounding areas, between the hours of 11pm to 12.30am, to make contact.
Any wholesalers/distributers who may have been approached to purchase a large quantity of covid-19 test kits from an unofficial source are asked to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025 or any garda station.