Cork heroin addict discussed how much money he needed with attempted robbery victim

A heroin addict carrying a knife attempted to rob a publican in Youghal and during a struggle he even went so far as to discuss why he needed the money and how much.

Defence senior counsel, Ray Boland, said the conversation from 23-year-old Tyler Lewis was ‘bizarre’ during the incident.

Detective Garda Aidan D’Ardis testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Lewis who was living in an apartment at North Main Street, Youghal, County Cork, tried to carry out a robbery at Tynan’s Bar in the town on July 7, 2020.

He said publican Frank Tynan stood his ground and that Lewis struggled with him until they both ended up on the ground outside the premises.

Mr Boland said: “Bizarrely, there was some discussion when the struggle was ongoing where Mr Lewis said he wanted the money to pay a drug debt and that €200 would do.” The publican noticed during the struggle that the defendant had a knife partly concealed inside his sock.

Det. Garda D’Ardis said Mr Tynan was reluctant to let Tyler Lewis go in case he would take hold of the knife and go at him with it. However, he did let the attempted robber go and the young man fled from the scene without further violence.

Mr Tynan sustained a cut to one of his fingers during the struggle but he said that he did not believe that Lewis had cut him deliberately.

Sentencing

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of four years on Lewis with the last 18 months suspended for attempted robbery of Frank Tynan, in which the defendant threatened him with a knife and demanded money from him and became physically engaged with him.

Judge Boyle said: “You entered a business premises. You demanded money – ‘€200 will do’, you said and told him you needed it for a drug debt. The publican received a minor cut to his left hand. You have previous for possession of knives and assault.

“The injured party thanks gardaí at Youghal, his friends and neighbours. And he hopes that you (the accused) take a fresh approach to life (on release from prison). He is not sugar-coating it but he hopes you redirect yourself when ultimately you get out of prison.

“You had a difficult upbringing - no positive role models. You ended up smoking heroin. You are not trying to make excuses. You want to explain how you came down this road. You are doing the President’s Gaisce award and going to school and doing well in prison.”