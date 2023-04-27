Man, 40s, arrested in connection with shooting of Monk's brother, Eddie Hutch

Eddie Hutch was shot and killed on Poplar Row in Dublin 3, on February 8, 2016
Eddie Hutch Snr, brother of 'The Monk' was shot dead in 2016.

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 16:18
Sally Gorman and Mairead Sheehy

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Eddie Hutch, brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.

Eddie Hutch Sr was shot and killed on Poplar Row in Dublin 3, on February 8, 2016.

The taxi driver and father-of-five was approached by several gunmen as he pulled up in his taxi outside his home.

A silver BMW 3 Series vehicle, which was believed to be the getaway car, was found abandoned a short distance away on St Patrick’s Parade in Drumcondra.

The shooting occurred just three days after the killing of Kinahan cartel gang member David Byrne, at a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel.

Gardaí believe 58-year-old Eddie Hutch Sr was shot in retaliation for the brutal Regency Hotel murder simply because he was a member of the Hutch family. That Regency killing escalated the Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud, which has claimed a total of 18 lives.

The man is currently being held at a garda station in north Dublin where he can be held for up to a week.

