Woman received broken nose after complaint over party noise in Macroom

A young woman called to a neighbour’s apartment in Macroom, Co Cork, to complain about late night noise from a drinks party only to get a broken nose, be slashed with a knife, bitten, and hit on the head with a fire extinguisher.

Garda Darragh Moore described the background to the violent incident, which occurred at Railway View apartments in Macroom, Co Cork.

Ciara O’Connor who, 23, now lives at Cherryvale, Spittal Lane, Cloyne, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm and production of a knife. She brought €2,000 to Cork Circuit Criminal Court to compensate the injured party.

At 1am on August 9, 2021, the injured party went to the home of O’Connor and asked her to keep the noise down, saying that it was keeping her father awake. This prompted O’Connor to attack the young woman making the complaint.

The stab wounds she received were to her hands and they required her getting four stitches and she also sustained a broken nose.

“Ciara O’Connor was arrested and she admitted being in the apartment. She apologised for her actions. She said 'I was not brought up that way'. She is getting help for her addiction and mental health,” Garda Moore said.

Defence barrister, Nikki O’Sullivan, said the accused was back living with her parents in Cloyne.

Ms O’Sullivan said the accused had been suffering from depression as a result of a personal matter and turned to alcohol. The barrister said she co-operated fully with the investigation, attended to treatment for her mental health, and gathered €2,000 for the injured party.

“She never shied away from the details of what happened and she understands the harm she has caused,” Ms O’Sullivan said.

In fairness to the injured party, it emerged in court that she had no ill-will towards the defendant.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of two years on Ciara O’Connor but suspended it fully.