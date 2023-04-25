Former Cork solicitor John Hussey jailed for sexually assaulting girl, 8, at sleepover

John Hussey — retired solicitor and former Fianna Fáil chairman of Fermoy Urban District Council — was jailed for five years for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl on a sleepover at his home.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed the sentence of six years on the accused and suspended the last year.

John Hussey, 67, was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he admitted sexually assaulting the eight-year-old girl on the night of November 1/2, 2003.

The injured party, Hannah Beresford, waived her anonymity and was described by Judge Staines as “a very brave lady”.

Ms Beresford, who is now 28, said: “It has been deeply strange to hear this assault being described as historical, as if it all happened in the dim and distant past with little ramification in the present day. This is not history to me, this assault is an everyday fact of my life.”

Detective Garda Mairéad Morrissey told prosecution barrister Lilly Buckley that the eight-year-old was at the home of John Hussey as nine children were present for a sleepover to celebrate his own daughter’s birthday.

The complainant was at the edge of a bed with two other girls in one room and during the night John Hussey came into the room, lifted the covers, rubbed her left leg, rubbed her vagina and put his finger in her vagina causing pain. Judge Staines said this latter aspect of the sexual assault and the deep effect it had on the complainant made it more serious.

“There have been periods when this impact has been a whisper in the background of my existence, others when it has been an all-consuming roar.

“I was eight years old. I had never before been treated with unkindness or cruelty. I did not understand what was happening, why my friend’s father was hurting me in the dark.

I had never experienced a situation where the adult in charge of me did not have my best interests at heart.

“I knew that I was experiencing something dark and scary and painful. I knew that I was not safe.

“Over the years, I have thought of this as an earthquake. I may sit at the epicentre, but the disaster zone extends beyond me, out to the people that I love. My mother and father and my wonderful brother have borne the weight of this too. They should never have been subjected to this and I will never forgive the impact it has had on them,” Ms Beresford said.

Defence barrister Kate Aherne said the guilty plea obviated the need for a trial and alleviated concerns the complainant may have had about giving evidence and being cross-examined.

She said John Hussey apologised to Ms Beresford and her family, saying it should never have happened.

Ms Aherne said of the sexual assault: “It was a momentary lapse in judgment.”