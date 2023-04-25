Five arrested in investigation into criminal gangs impersonating gardaí

Five people have been arrested as part of an investigation into criminal gangs involved in impersonating gardaí in order to carry out theft and fraud.

Two men in their 30s, one in his 50s, another in his 60s and a woman in her 50s are currently being held at five separate garda stations in the east of the country.

According to a Garda spokesperson: "The theft/fraud involved members of the gang calling to rural homes, impersonating a member of An Garda Síochána, claiming they were investigating burglaries in the area where sums of cash had been stolen.

"They request to compare cash in their possession against cash held by the home owner, and then proceed to take any cash from the home owner."

A number of searches are ongoing across the Dublin and eastern regions.

An incident room has been set up at Kilkenny Regional Headquarters where a senior investigating officer has been probing the gang's activities across 15 counties over the last 10 months — primarily in the east and the midlands.

In light of Tuesday's arrests, gardaí have issued this advice to the public: "Members of An Garda Síochána will not cold call to a house and request to check cash in this manner.

"An Garda Síochána wish to remind the public that any Garda member calling to your door will have identification. However, should you have any concerns about the person at the door, you should not answer the door even if they are purporting to be a Garda.

"Genuine gardaí will always provide official details to allow you to confirm their identity with your local Garda Station and will be patient while you choose to do so."

The arrests and searches are being conducted by detectives from the eastern region, supported by uniform gardaí and regional armed support units.