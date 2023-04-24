Man arrested after woman found with serious injuries in Co Monaghan

Gardaí say they are investigating the incident after the woman, who is aged in her 60s, was found at a residence in Carrickmacross
Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 16:44
Imasha Costa

A man has been arrested by gardaí in Monaghan in relation to an assault after a woman was found with serious injuries yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say they are investigating the incident after the woman, who is aged in her 60s, was found at a residence in Carrickmacross. 

She was then taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where her condition is described as critical but stable. 

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that "a male (aged in his 20s) was arrested by investigating Gardaí and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co Monaghan.

"Investigations are ongoing."

