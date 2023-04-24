Man arrested after woman found with serious injuries in Co Monaghan

A man has been arrested by gardaí in Monaghan in relation to an assault after a woman was found with serious injuries yesterday afternoon.
Gardaí say they are investigating the incident after the woman, who is aged in her 60s, was found at a residence in Carrickmacross.
She was then taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where her condition is described as critical but stable.
A garda spokesperson told thethat "a male (aged in his 20s) was arrested by investigating Gardaí and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co Monaghan.
"Investigations are ongoing."