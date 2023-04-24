Toddler hurt at creche due to alleged staff negligence awarded €10k

Court heard there had been three incidents over a period of eight months when child had suffered injury
Toddler hurt at creche due to alleged staff negligence awarded €10k

The settlement offer had been made on the basis of no liability being accepted on the part of the creche or its staff.

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 13:14
Ray Managh

A judge has approved a settlement offer to a child who was injured in a creche allegedly due to the negligence of supervising staff.

Barrister Ciaran Mandal told Judge Terence O’Sullivan in the Circuit Civil Court on Monday that there had been three incidents over a period of eight months in 2015 when two-year-old Ben Kirwan had been found to have suffered injury.

Mr Mandal, who appeared with Coleman Legal Partners, told the court that Davencrest Limited, Grosvenor Road, Dublin 6, had made an offer of €10,000 to Ben, which he was recommending on the basis there may be liability difficulties for the child.

The settlement offer had been made on the basis of no liability being accepted on the part of the creche or its staff.

He said Ben, of Prospect Drive, Stocking Lane, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, had attended the Kins Inc creche on Ballygowan Road, Rathfarnham, and when collected by his mother, Tara Walsh, on January 26, 2015, she had found him upset and bleeding from his mouth.

Judge O’Sullivan heard there was no evidence on what may have happened to him on this occasion or if it had anything to do with any alleged lack of care.

Mr Mandal said there had been two other incidents when Ben had fallen and struck a table in February 2015 and a shelf in August 2015.

In both cases, he had been treated by his GP or at Tallaght Hospital.

Judge O’Sullivan, approving the €10,000 offer, said he thought it a good result considering the perceived difficulties that might arise for the boy on liability.

More in this section

Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal assault of man, 68, in Cork Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal assault of man, 68, in Cork
Frightened woman lying in bed looking on smartphone feels 88 alleged stalkers arrested in Northern Ireland in first year of new legislation 
CC NAAS GARDA STATION Man charged after fatal Kildare assault
<p>The judge said it was clear from statements made by Jamie Higgins's mother, partner and sister that the deceased was 'much loved and his death has had a profound impact on those close to him'.</p>

'He killed the whole family': Limerick man jailed for St Patrick's Day nightclub stabbing

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd