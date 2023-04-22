One arrested after man, 40s, dies following Kildare assault last month

One arrested after man, 40s, dies following Kildare assault last month

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Friday and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 09:39
Mairead Sheehy

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the investigation into fatal assault of a man in 40s in Co Kildare last month.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Friday and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co Kildare.

The victim was found with serious injuries outside a house in the Piercetown area of Newbridge at around 10.30am on Wednesday, March 8.

He was pronounced dead at Naas General Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Murder investigation launched after man, 40s, dies following Kildare assault 

More in this section

Official Opening of the Central Mental Hospital, Portrane Woman who murdered her 94-year-old father found not guilty by reason of insanity
Man drove work colleague at high speed across Cork City and refused to let her out of car Man drove work colleague at high speed across Cork City and refused to let her out of car
Vulnerable woman assaulted by aunt's partner as a teen tells court: 'I never felt more frightened' Vulnerable woman assaulted by aunt's partner as a teen tells court: 'I never felt more frightened'
Place: Kildare
<p>Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch walks free after he was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne at the Special Criminal Court...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin</p>

GSOC officer resigns amid claims he attended party with Gerry Hutch

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd