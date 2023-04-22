One arrested after man, 40s, dies following Kildare assault last month

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the investigation into fatal assault of a man in 40s in Co Kildare last month.
The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Friday and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co Kildare.
The victim was found with serious injuries outside a house in the Piercetown area of Newbridge at around 10.30am on Wednesday, March 8.
He was pronounced dead at Naas General Hospital.
Investigations are ongoing.