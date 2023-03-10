Man, 40s, dies after serious assault in Kildare

A man in his 40s has been pronounced dead at Naas General Hospital. File photo

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 17:54
Sally Gorman

A man in his 40s who was seriously assaulted in Co. Kildare has died.

He was found with serious injuries outside a house in the Piercetown area of Newbridge at around 10.30am on Wednesday morning.

He has been pronounced dead at Naas General Hospital.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested as part of the investigation, remains detained at Newbridge Garda Station.

Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

