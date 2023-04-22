Man fled Cork jewellers with bracelet worth €9.5k

A 47-year-old man walked into a jewellers in Cork and asked to try on a gold bracelet valued at €9,555. However, as soon as he got it on his wrist he fled from the premises.

The crime has resulted in a sentence already being served by the accused for a spree of thefts and other crimes being increased to more than two years.

Judge Catherine Staines first agreed to reduce on appeal the sentence being served by the accused from 22 months to 20 months in respect of the earlier theft spree, then gave a new six-month sentence consecutive to that. So Jerry Foley of Grenville Court, Cork, is now serving an overall term of two years and two months.

The bracelet theft occurred at Castle Jewellers on Castle Street in Cork city. He asked to see an expensive bracelet and tried it on. He then calmly told the person working there that he was going to leave the premises with the item of jewellery.

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy said that no violence was shown by the accused in the course of the theft. Foley was intoxicated at the time.

Gardaí patrolling the area found Foley. He was still wearing the bracelet.

Previous offences

Details of the earlier offences were also brought to the attention of Judge Staines as she considered the appeal matter.

They included one incident when he was caught walking through the city centre with an ornamental tiger under his arm.

On June 6, he was caught shoplifting at Irwin’s pharmacy on Shandon Street. Four days later, at South Douglas Road, Foley was trespassing on the grounds of a private property.

On June 13, he carried out a burglary and interfered with a car at Melbourne Road, Cork. Five days later he walked out of Homesense on Grand Parade with a tiger statue valued at €229 and walked along Grand Parade with it until he was caught.

He was caught shoplifting on July 4 at JD Sports on St Patrick’s Street. Seven days later, at Ovens, he interfered with a car outside a house. On July 18, he was shoplifting at Tesco, Wilton, and the All Care late-night pharmacy. Later, on August 16, he stole a car at Coach Street. It was later found in Ballinhassig village.