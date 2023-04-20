Suspended sentence for Cork robber reactivated

A man who got the end of a four-year jail term for robbery suspended will now have to serve more of the sentence because of his failure to cooperate with the probation service.

Roy O’Callaghan of no fixed address and previously of Bridgefield Close, Bishopstown, Cork, had 256 previous convictions including 68 for theft.

He got a four-year jail term for carrying out a robbery from a man on St Patrick’s Street, Cork, on September 27, 2019. O’Callaghan robbed cash and cigarettes from the man.

The last 12 months of that sentence were suspended on condition that the accused would comply with the directions of the probation service.

Judge Helen Boyle was told — as the case was re-entered at Cork Circuit Criminal Court — that the 39-year-old had failed to turn up for numerous appointments with the probation service. He was deemed at very high risk of re-offending by the probation service.

Judge Boyle noted that this matter came before the court for consideration of revocation of the suspended portion of the sentence and it was further adjourned to give the defendant another chance.

Now she said to the accused that he was given chances and did not take them. Judge Boyle said the accused did not yet seem to have the motivation to change.

“All you had to do to stay out of prison was to stay in contact with the probation service. You have reached the end of the line in terms of chances.

“You are 39. It is time to take a bit of responsibility for your life,” the judge said.

The judge removed the suspension on nine months of the sentence and left the suspension over the last three months of the twelve.