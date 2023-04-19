Stephen Silver jailed for life for murder of Garda Colm Horkan

Stephen Silver, who murdered Garda Colm Horkan by shooting him 11 times with the garda's service gun, has been jailed for life with a minimum time to be served of 40 years by a judge at the Central Criminal Court.

Garda Horkan's family and friends packed out the courtroom at the Criminal Courts of Justice building on Wednesday morning to hear the sentence being passed down.

In statements read out to the court, Garda Horkan's family described him as a loving and thoughtful man who was their "go-to" person when they needed advice or help.

Ms Justice Tara Burns offered her condolences to the Horkan family, who she said were visibly traumatised by the tragic circumstances that led to the death of the "heart and soul" of their family.

She also called on people suffering from mental health problems to recognise the importance of continuing their medical treatment in light of the evidence that Silver had stopped taking medication prescribed for his bipolar affective disorder when he shot Garda Horkan.

Ms Justice Burns said things "could have been very different" if he had maintained his treatment regime.

Minimum of 40 years

Passing sentence, the judge said she has no discretion given the jury had returned a verdict that Silver was guilty of murdering a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty. She sentenced him to life imprisonment and in accordance with the Criminal Justice Act 1990, she specified he must serve a minimum of 40 years in prison.

Silver, 46, a motorbike mechanic from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Det Garda Horkan, 49, knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty.

He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Castlerea, Co Roscommon, on June 17, 2020, and the jury were told the main issue in the trial was Mr Silver’s state of mind at the time of the shooting.

After two trials at the Central Criminal Court, a jury found Stephen Silver guilty of capital murder last month. His first trial ended last November with a jury disagreement.