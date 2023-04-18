Man, 49, charged with engaging in sexual act with woman who has mental disability

A 49-year-old man was charged today with engaging in a sexual act with a woman with a mental disability.

Identifying details of the case cannot be published because of the likelihood that it would lead to identification of the complainant who is described as a protected person.

Sergeant Christopher Cahill brought the case against the 49-year-old.

The first charge states that on an unknown date between April and August 2019 he “did invite, induce, counsel or incite a protected person to engage in a sexual act, namely that he touched her breasts, knowing that the person is a protected person or being reckless as to whether that person is a protected person".

The second and third charges are similar but the alleged sexual acts are described as penetration of her mouth with his penis and digital penetration of her vagina.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case is to proceed by indictment for trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court or on a signed plea of guilty.

The case was adjourned until May 23 for the accused, represented by solicitor Shane Collins-Daly, to consider whether or not signed pleas of guilty will be entered.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail but conditions were required.

He must sign on regularly at his local garda station, surrender his passport or travel documents and undertake not to apply for new ones, have no contact directly or indirectly with the complainant by social media or otherwise.