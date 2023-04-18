Man convicted of killing Cork chef Timothy Hourihane in his tent appeals life sentence

Christopher O’Sullivan, originally from Kerry, had pleaded guilty to his role in the death of the father of one
Timmy Hourihane was attacked near his tent on Mardyke Walk in October 2019 and died a short time later in hospital. File picture: Provision

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 15:02
Ann Murphy

One of two men convicted of the killing of Timothy Hourihane in Cork city has lodged an appeal against a life sentence.

Christopher O’Sullivan, of no fixed address and originally from Kerry, lodged his appeal with the Courts Service on April 5 — less than a week after he was handed down a life sentence for his role in the killing of the west Cork native. He had pleaded guilty to his role in the death of father-of-one Timmy Hourihane.

Mr Hourihane, 53, was attacked near his tent on Mardyke Walk in October 2019 and died a short time later in hospital. The former chef was a native of the Sheep’s Head peninsula and had worked for many years in London.

Evidence was heard that as he lay dying, his tent was set alight, his killers walked over to his tent nearby and set fire to it. Christopher O’Sullivan burnt some of his clothes in the blaze.

In passing sentence, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said the killing was “carried out in a vicious, merciless and brutal manner”.

Describing Mr Hourihane’s death as “horrible”, the judge said he was repeatedly kicked and stamped on while prone and defenceless on the ground.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Hourihane’s son Elliot said: “As an only child, I feel I need to fight for him to the end. It won’t bring him back but hopefully with the help of the court we can get some form of justice for him.” 

At the sentence hearing, O’Sullivan’s senior counsel, Roisín Lacey, said: “He wants to offer the sincerest and deepest apology to the Hourihane family for his participation in and contribution to the death of Mr Hourihane. He has by his plea of guilty accepted his guilt.

“He had a traumatic childhood. In essence, it is unspeakable on so many levels and makes for tragic reading.

“He said himself, ‘Timmy is dead and we caused it’. There is an acknowledgement. He did not want a trial because he accepts his part in this.” 

O’Sullivan’s co-accused, James Brady of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork city, was sentenced to 13 years, with the last two suspended, after a four-week trial. He was also convicted of manslaughter.

